After taking the weekend off with their first bye of the season, Whorouly’s footballers and netballers are back in action this weekend, hosting Goorambat in round nine.

On the footy field, Whorouly are flying, with both seniors and reserves sides sitting in the top four with win-loss records of 5-2.

This weekend will be a great opportunity to bank four more points and resettle into the season.

The Lions will be hot favourites to do the deed in both grades, with Goorambat sitting 10th in reserves and ninth in seniors.

Football action at the Den kicks off with the reserves at 12pm, before the senior clash starts at 2pm.

Over on the netball court, Whorouly’s A grade squad will hope to keep their undefeated streak rolling, but it is sure to be a challenge, up against the fourth-ranked Bats.

Like the Lions, Goorambat are a defensively minded squad, and build their game through turnover and transition play, but Whorouly may just have an edge with their ability to inflict damage on the scoreboard.

Goorambat rank second in the league for the fewest goals conceded but rank sixth overall for scoring power, while Whorouly lead the league in both stats.

The A grade match between the Lions and Bats commences from 2.30pm on Saturday at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve.

Netball action at the Den starts with the under 15s from 9.10am, followed by the under 17s at 10.30am, B reserve at 11.50am, and B grade at 1.10pm.