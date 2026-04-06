The unbeaten start to the season continued for Whorouly’s A grade netball squad, knocking off local rivals Bright by 32 goals on easter Saturday at Pioneer Park.

After going down against Bright this time last year, the Lions were keen to make amends, racing out to a 36-7 lead after just 15 minutes of play.

From there, it was just about maintaining the pressure and managing the game, and while Bright fought tooth and nail to get back into the game, it was too far gone.

Whorouly coach Kelly Cousins said the team delivered the fast start she was after.

“Our focus against Bright was getting off to a confident start with composed play right from the outset,” she said.

“Having Abbey Forrest back this week helped us get back to our preferred game style and her partnership with Katie Ivone in the goal circle really gave us a platform for a strong first half.

“The heat definitely played a factor in the game and the rolling subs were vital in keeping fresh legs on the court.

“We did experience a slight dip in intensity during the third quarter, which is something we’ll look to address at training.

“Defensively we are keen to maintain our high standards.

“Bringing in players like Jess Allen and JM [Jane-Maree] Fitzpatrick has added a wealth of experience and court craft.

“It keeps our defensive end fresh and exciting, and I’m looking forward to seeing that unit continue to evolve.

Fitzpatrick’s control and presence in the midcourt was a massive factor for the Lions, while for Bright, Ash Grimes and Tash Healy were influential at both ends of the court.

Whorouly’s next match will be against Milawa, a rematch of the 2025 A grade semi-final and a mouth-watering contest.

“Milawa is always a fierce opponent,” Cousins said.

“They have a fairly new attacking line-up this year, so they’re a bit of an unknown quantity for us.

“They’ve come off a big round one win so we know they'll be confident.

“We’ll need to be at our best and if it’s like any of our previous encounters last year it will be a close game.”

Meanwhile, Bright are on the road this weekend to take on a sprightly and challenging Goorambat outfit.

In other grades from the weekend, Whorouly claimed victory in the 15 and under (52-24) and B grade (49-26), while Bright saluted in the 17 and under (27-14) and B reserve (46-40) clashes.