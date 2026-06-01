There’s a lot going right at the Den.

Whorouly head into the Ovens and King’s midseason bye in strong positions across football and netball grades, following their round 10 victories at home over Moyhu.

The senior football side banked the win 14.9 (93) to 5.7 (37), a stark contrast to their 42-point loss to the Hoppers back in round five.

Revved up from the desire to peg one back against Moyhu, the Lions roared through the first quarter, setting the game up with a seven goal to one opening term.

From there, it was about game management, and despite a slower second quarter, Whorouly headed into the rooms with a 31-point lead.

Whorouly continued to dominate possession as persistent rainfall covered the oval through the third quarter, widening the margin to six goals at the final change of ends.

Moyhu’s spirit seemed broken, with the Lions slamming on three fourth-quarter goals from seven scoring shots to secure the victory.

Ruckman Ed Bramich was immense across the ground, taking out best on ground honours, while defender Nic Carney, wingman Will Allen, and midfielder Marcus De Leur turned in solid matches.

Coach Michael Newton led the scoring, finishing with six goals in his first match in a month, while Daniel Boyle chipped in with four of his own.

It was an even more convincing result in the earlier reserves game, which saw the Lions thump the Hoppers by 98 points, 18.12 (120) to 3.4 (22).

By half-time, the home side had piled on 10 goals to one, and were on fire across the park.

Full forward Jakeb Meyer slotted eight to take the overall lead in the league reserves goalkicking charts, while Zac Bladon, Corey Nicholls and Jacob Penn performed well.

Whorouly sits second on both the seniors and reserves ladders, with percentages north of 200.

Over on the netball court, the Lions’ A grade side is far and away hot tips for the flag, finishing the first half of their season undefeated.

Whorouly picked up their ninth-straight victory with a 60-21 demolition of Moyhu.

The match was essentially over after quarter time, when the Lions had tripled Moyhu’s score in just 15 minutes.

The margin blew out to 22 goals by half-time, and powerhouse efforts in both attack and defence through the second half saw the Lions concede just 10 goals after half-time, but shoot 27.

Goal shooter Abbey Forrest was impressive, shooting 38 goals at 90.48 per cent accuracy for the match, while defensive titans Sally Wood and Laura Keighran were at their imposing best.

In other grades, with the exception of the 17 and under side (26-46), it was a strong day for the maroon, with B grade (47-15), B reserve (36-27), and 15 and under (36-31) sides coming home with the win.

Whorouly will be back in action after the King’s Birthday bye, taking on North Wangaratta at North Wangaratta from 13 June.