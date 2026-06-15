The top of the table showdown lived up to the hype at North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve on Saturday, but it was the Lions who were standing tall at the end of the four quarters.

With top billing up for grabs as the two strong outfits met for the first time in 2026, Whorouly came home with the win, 11.8 (74) to the Hawks’ 9.11 (65).

The match was a physical confrontation, with the margin rarely stretching out beyond a few goals either way.

The Lions led by five points at the first break, with inclement weather lending itself to a contested and slippery game.

Scoring opened up after quarter time, with Whorouly dominating possession for large periods of time, producing a five goal second term to head into the sheds up by 15 points.

The physical presence at the contest went up another notch in the second half, and North Wangaratta fought valiantly to remain in the contest.

With a 23-point margin at three quarter time, the Hawks lit a fire and came out with intent, kicking the first three goals of the final term to bring it back to a one-kick game.

With Whorouly ruckman Ed Bramich on the bench following a head knock sustained in the third quarter, the Lions looked to the experienced Paul Glanville to do the majority of the tap work, supported by his determined midfield unit.

Ultimately, the Lions were able to hold onto the lead and the win.

Whorouly coach Michael Newton said it was a definite belief-builder for the side.

“It was a really hard game of footy, a good game, good contest from both sides, really physical, which we knew it was going to be,” he said.

“If you look back to last year at the same ground against North Wangaratta, we were in a very similar position and we gave up the win, we allowed them to kick six goals once they got a run on.

“To grind out a tough win, given we had two guys out with injury and they were coming pretty hard.

“When teams get a run on, it’s pretty hard to stop them, so we made the last 15-20 minutes a real slog and battled out a hard-fought win.

“North Wang are a good side, they were top of the ladder for a reason, so to be able to withstand that pressure and take the win, and know that we can do it, it creates a lot of belief in the group - not that we didn’t have any belief before it, but it just continues to build on what we’ve been trying to work on.”

Newton kicked four goals for the Lion, while Jessie Smith and Nic Carney dominated, and Jakeb Decker and Jesse Bianco impressed on club debut.

Over on the netball court, it was business as normal for the A grade Lions, who racked up their 10th with of the season with a 45-11 drubbing of the Hawks.

It was essentially a procession, as the struggling Hawks posed little to no threat to the undefeated Lions.

The whole club fired, delivering seven wins across the day in football and netball.

Attention now turns to this weekend's match with Milawa, with red-hot games of football and netball to go down at the Milawa Recreation Reserve.