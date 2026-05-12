‘Light the Night’ candle light vigils were held all around Australia on Wednesday 6 May to honour and remember the women and children killed as a result of family and domestic violence.

In Mount Beauty, a good crowd gathered together last Wednesday to observe this vigil, organised by the Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre, with the Mount Beauty singers performing a rousing rendition of ‘Lean on Me’.

Local police, Leading Senior Constable, Wayne Reynolds and Senior Constable, Allan Giggacher, were present to show the support of the Victorian Police.

Ondine Adey gave an address on the statistics and how these offences need to be highlighted for more public awareness.

Upper Kiewa Valley Support Services provided the candles, as well as leaflets on the where to go for help.

The leaflets assure everyone they will be treated with privacy and confidentiality along with information on what is available.

Contact the Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre for more information on: 0493 418 598.

Another organisation to contact is The Orange Door in Wangaratta, here to listen and to help you get the support you need: 1800 271 157.

If you are in immediate danger call Triple Zero (000).

For 24 hour support call Safe Support on 1800 015 188.

Orange Door provides support for people living in the local councils of Alpine, Benalla, Indigo, Mansfield, Towong, Wangaratta and Wodonga.