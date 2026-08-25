Social media
Home page>News>Legacy in stone: Wangara...
News

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim

<p>NEVER FORGOTTEN: Ben Oliver, former police officer and friend of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson with Neal\\'s partner, Sergeant Lisa Thompson laying a wreath at the newly unveiled memorial at the Wangaratta police station honouring Neal and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart Hottart. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>NEVER FORGOTTEN: Ben Oliver, former police officer and friend of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson with Neal\\'s partner, Sergeant Lisa Thompson laying a wreath at the newly unveiled memorial at the Wangaratta police station honouring Neal and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart Hottart. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Ben Oliver, former police officer and friend of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson with Neal's partner, Sergeant Lisa Thompson laying a wreath at the newly unveiled memorial at the Wangaratta police station honouring Neal and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart Hottart. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

The two police officers were honoured in an emotional tribute, one year on from their deaths
Bailey Zimmermann
August 25, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, August 25, 2026 • 06:48

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Missing Harrietville man reunited with family

Missing Harrietville man reunited with family
Missing Harrietville man reunited with family
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Opinion

Why is Victoria continuing to protect feral deer?

Why is Victoria continuing to protect feral deer?
Why is Victoria continuing to protect feral deer?
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 19, 2026