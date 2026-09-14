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Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final

<p>WHAT A WIN: Whorouly FNC president Eddie Constenaro among the premiership celebrations of the senior football side, who broke a 19-year drought with their eight point win on Saturday. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>WHAT A WIN: Whorouly FNC president Eddie Constenaro among the premiership celebrations of the senior football side, who broke a 19-year drought with their eight point win on Saturday. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

WHAT A WIN: Whorouly FNC president Eddie Constenaro among the premiership celebrations of the senior football side, who broke a 19-year drought with their eight point win on Saturday. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

The Lions win their first O&K seniors premiership in 19 years in a nail-biter over Bright.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final win

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Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026