Residents and visitors in Dinner Plain now have a place to turn if the lights go out, with a new community emergency resilience hub up and running at the Big Muster Distilling Company.

The project has been powered by a $19,000 grant from AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund, supporting the installation of a generator and battery system to work alongside the distillery’s existing solar PV system.

The Big Muster Distilling Company, Australia’s highest moonshine operation, is no stranger to extreme weather.

Owner Steve Belli said winter conditions can quickly cut the alpine village off.

“We’ve seen it all up here, heavy snow, fallen trees, high winds and there are times the community has been completely isolated,” he said.

“That’s when backup power becomes critical.

"This hub gives people a place to come together, cook a meal, charge devices and stay in touch with loved ones when it matters most.”

Mr Belli, who is also president of the Mt Hotham Chamber of Commerce, worked with emergency services and AusNet to secure the funding.

AusNet Energy Resilience Community Fund manager Kim Sullivan said the fund was established after major storms in February 2024, to help communities better prepare for emergencies and long duration power outages.

“Since launching the fund more than two years ago, AusNet has supported almost 100 energy resilience and education projects, including more than 60 community energy hubs that provide power, connection and critical services during extreme weather,” Ms Sullivan said.

"It has delivered $8.3 million in grants and donations across AusNet’s electricity distribution network."

Applications for the final round of the Energy Resilience Community Fund close at 5pm this Friday, 19 June.

More information on the fund is available at www.ausnetservices.com.au/ercf.