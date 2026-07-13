Final preparations are underway as Myrtleford artist Judith Brine prepares to display her recent collection at the Myrtleford RSL Hall and library this month.

Ms Brine grew up in Rosewhite and moved around the country; she spent several years in Mount Beauty, learned to be a teacher in Bendigo, found social work for a time and even worked in Arnhem Land.

With a number of her painted pieces centred around birds, Ms Brine has worked on the exhibition over the past couple months, with the help of her art mentor and friend, Katrina Anderson.

"I've literally just been there as a support," Ms Anderson said.

"We've been meeting every Wednesday at the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre, where Judith has been creating this body of work.

"Judith wants any sales from this display to go towards Helen's Pantry.

"Helen runs the neighbourhood centre and she has a collection point, where people who are doing it tough can come and get some food when they need it."

Ms Brine said she wants to create awareness of the support available in the Myrtleford community for those who might be struggling.

"There's no shame if you're doing it hard," she said.

"Helen's Pantry accomplishes everything important to me: sharing what you have, giving folks a 'G'Day' or a warm smile.

"If you've got bits and pieces you no longer need, pop them there for people who are doing it hard.

"Helen's been really good: she's stored all the artefacts for us [over time], which is a special treat."

Ms Brine said she and Ms Henderson have noticed how her artistic forte has developed from doing broad strokes, to become more and more capable of fine work within the details.

"I believe everybody in this life has a lesson to learn," she said.

"Don't be afraid to get it wrong.

"Money makes the world go around; don't be afraid of tip-jars."

The exhibition's opening afternoon will take place on Wednesday 22 July, from 2:30pm at the Myrtleford RSL Clubrooms, before the exhibition is transferred to the Myrtleford Library for the following two-week display period.