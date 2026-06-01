Bright Chamber of Commerce have hailed their first 'Fork in the Road' culinary round-robin evening a resounding success.

The progressive dinner featured four local restaurants: Koji Bird, Basil's, Sir Loins and Tomahawks as well as the Bright Brewery and Reed & Co Distillery, who welcomed 200 participants last Friday, 29 May, to sample the best of the region's restaurant's scene.

Chamber representative Amanda Hore said they came with a concept they hoped would work and "it blew our mind".

"The evening was a huge success...everyone had a great time and enjoyed catching up with their friends as they dined at local businesses," she said.

"[Personally], I love being involved in events like this and getting frocked up.

"Thank you to Star Road Trader for my outfit, [as well as] Basil's, Tomahawks Bright, Reed & Co Distillery, Sir Loins Bar and Grill and the Bright Brewery for having us."

Led by chef Hamish Nugent, the dinner created a signature course, paired with local wines, cocktails and spirits to showcase the best of the High Country.