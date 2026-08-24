Honouring their memory

Bright and district community members this morning stood shoulder to shoulder will members of Victoria Police to remember and honour Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart, who were tragically killed in the line of duty near Porepunkah a year ago today. The Bright memorial service took place at 10am at the Bright Police Station to follow yesterday’s memorial service at Wangaratta. Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police, Mike Bush, said every single member of Victoria Police will no doubt remember this tragedy like it was yesterday. Det Led Sen Const Thompson and Sen Const de Waart-Hottart were shot and killed while executing a search warrant at a Rayner Track property occupied by Desmond Freeman. Police embarked on one of Australia’s biggest manhunts for the next six months until Freeman was found, shot and killed after aiming a firearm at police at a Thologolong property on 30 March. “Our deepest thoughts are with the Thompson and de Waart-Hottart families, and the officer who was significantly injured; not only on this challenging day, but every day,” Chief Commissioner Bush said ahead of today’s service. “Victoria Police will carry forth Neal and Vadim’s legacies for the rest of time.” Dianne Thompson and Lois Kirk, Neal’s sisters, said they will miss their brother every day. “We are forever proud of the way Neal lived his life and will miss him for the rest of ours.” Sergeant Lisa Thompson, Neal’s partner, said he was “a protector and an explorer, with a childlike awe for life”. “We remain firmly dedicated to fulfilling his wishes and honouring the extraordinary man he was,” she said. “I will be forever grateful I had the opportunity to share a life with him.” Carolina de Waart and Alain Hottart and family said they understood Vadim now belongs to a much wider family than their own. “The grief of our family has been shared with a caring community and we have been uplifted by the support provided, at a time of incredible grief,” the family said. “Our family feel a deep connection and gratitude for all of your care, thoughts, support and kindness.” The Bright Police Station service saw Park Street closed from 9:30am until 11:30am today. The service was livestreamed via the Victoria Police website to allow those unable to attend to pay their respects from afar. Further details will be published in next week’s editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer, Wednesday 2 September.