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Honouring their memory

<p>HONOURING OUR OFFICERS: Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart (left) and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson.</p>\\n
<p>HONOURING OUR OFFICERS: Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart (left) and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson.</p>\\n

HONOURING OUR OFFICERS: Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart (left) and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson.

Memorial service, a year on from tragic deaths of two police officers at Porepunkah.
Phoebe Morgan
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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