It’s an ugly scoreline.

Myrtleford’s division one women’s side was blown out of the water in the second half by Boomers, succumbing 3-6 after a 2-2 half-time scoreline.

After conceding just five minutes in, courtesy of star Boomers striker Alarna Paracos, Savoy would hit back through Eleisha Baker (8’).

Baker would get her second of the day in the 34th, but Paracos would equalise on the brink of the break.

Paracos found her third just three minutes into the second half, and although Myrtleford equalised quickly through Jess Stringer (50’), the match was on a knife’s edge.

Unfortunately for the home side, there were some gaps in the defence, and Boomers were able to capitalise through Paracos (61’, 71’) and Claire Mahiney (87’).

Co-coach Tom Scott said there was plenty to take from the match.

“It was a tough and exciting game,” he said.

“In the first half, we were right in the contest, battling the midfield and holding a high line in defence.

“We knew Boomers would try and continue the physical battle and use their experience in the second half.

“At 3-3 the game was in the balance.

“Some crucial repeated defensive errors did allow Boomers to score quickly, but these will be our main focus this week.

“Though unfortunate we lost, this game did highlight are attacking ability to break down one of the best teams in the competition.”

Their next match with third-placed Melrose will be another exciting opportunity for the developing side.

“We have always had strong contests against Melrose,” Scott said.

“It will be another physically demanding game.

“When we played them earlier in the year, we were heavily influenced by unavailability - this week we will be close to our full strength.”