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Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider

<p>FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers.</p>\\n
<p>FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers.</p>\\n

FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers.

A four-goal to nothing fourth quarter claimed the reserves premiership for North Wangaratta.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

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