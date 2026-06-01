In arguably the game of the year, North Wangaratta stormed home to overcome a huge second-half deficit away from home in enemy territory to win by four points last Saturday.

Bright, who led comfortably at half-time and enjoyed an advantage of up to 44 points at one stage, could not stop the rampaging Hawks, and have now slid to third place on the Ovens and King senior ladder at the halfway point of the season courtesy of the 11.4 (70) to 11.8 (74) defeat.

The Mountain Men made an almost-perfect start by scoring the first quarter’s only three goals, then extending the margin to 36 points at the end of the second, all while giving up only one goal before half-time.

Bright’s Pioneer Park is usually a fortress for opposition teams - Bright haven’t been beaten at home since round 13 last year - but the much-improved Hawks cared little as they slotted five goals in the third and fourth terms to cause a boilover of great significance.

Key forwards Bernie Ruaro (four goals) and Luke Quirk (two) kicked six between them, along with a brace from Riley Bacon.

This is only Bright’s second loss for the season to end a seven-game winning streak, and interestingly, both defeats have come against North Wangaratta, who have caused difficulties for the Mountain Men over the last couple of years.

The league’s top three sides – North Wangaratta, Whorouly and Bright – are separated by percentage only and sit on 28 points, a game ahead of Bonnie Doon and Moyhu to round out the five.

Bright’s A grade netballers had a far less stressful afternoon than their football counterparts after winning ruthlessly by 20 goals against North Wangaratta.

As expected, the Hawks matched it with the home side, with Bright earning a slight lead of three goals at the quarter-time and half-time breaks.

But as the game went deeper, Bright’s intensity and pressure lifted, keeping the Hawks to an incredible total of two goals in the last 30 minutes of netball.

Bright now find themselves in eighth spot on the league standings after starting the round in 10th, and could realistically jump to seventh if results go their way in round 11.

The Ovens and King Football Netball League season will pause with a general bye scheduled for the King’s Birthday long weekend.

Upon resumption, Bright will host King Valley on Saturday June 13, with senior football commencing at 2pm and A grade starting at the altered game time of 1.10pm.