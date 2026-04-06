Perfect weather on Easter Sunday in Harrietville saw residents and guests do several rounds of the bush market in Tavare Park, to snack on spiralised potatoes on a stick or pick up a new favourite jar of locally-made conserve and discover a new keepsake or gift.

Between 1000 to 2000 locals and visitors enjoyed the 58 wonderful stalls at the market, which displayed and sold a great variety of food, drink, crafts, clothes, jewellery, baskets, beautiful alpaca products, plants, dog food, medicinal products and books.

Harrietville Historical Society Inc. president, Robyn Downey, said the Easter Sunday Bush Market was another terrific event for the town.

"Vikki-Joy-Music provided a perfect atmosphere with her delightful music," she said.

"The Harrietville CFA amused the children with their fire hoses and provided important fire safety information to others.

"Ambulance Victoria joined in for the first time this year and gave great information and practical demonstrations on life-saving first aid and CPR procedures."

The culmination of the morning was widely held as the most exciting part of the day, when Harrietville Primary School’s annual duck race kicked off.

Master of ceremonies, Tim Martin, rallied the crowd and called the winners over the finish line as they floated downstream.

All proceeds from the market will go to the historical society for important upkeep and development of their museum and Gold Shed, while the duck race proceeds will go to the primary school.