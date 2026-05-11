This Mothers' Day, a number of patients at Mercy Health in Albury received a hand-made gift from members of the Alpine U3A, after the group set to work on their most recent project, back in February this year.

Craig McTaggart was elected to take the articles to the hospital, as gifts for those mums who were in hospital this past Sunday, 10 May.

Approximately 12 Saturday Stitchers have donated 19 hand-made gifts in total, made up of table-runners or place-mats for patients to enjoy once they return home, or possibly start to use while still a patient.

Saturday Stitcher, Mary Pike said as a project, the plan worked very well, with many members keen to repeat the experience.

"We're in the brain-storming phase of our next project," Mary said.

"We have an idea to do something for men, for Father’s Day in September this year, such as a toiletries bag, or similar.

"It's not certain yet, but if anyone has any suggestions, they can let us know."

To contact the Saturday Stitchers, email: kpike@westnet.com.au