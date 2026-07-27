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Where are you from?
R: I'm from the Tawonga-Mount Beauty area.
C+C: We're from Melbourne visiting Ruth for a few days.
How often do you visit the area?
Four times a year if we're lucky.
What do you do for a living?
C: I was a teacher, now I'm a landscape garden designer, about to launch into a new career.
R: I'm retired. I used to be a social worker and we once owned a rock-crushing plant in Tawonga a few years back (which made gravel for roads, etc.).
What are your hobbies and interests?
R: I'm an artist and I like to paint.
C: Chloe likes to cuddle with her family; she's very caring. She's a very good swimmer. I like to go skiing.
What do you think makes the area unique?
C: The river and parkland being so close to town.
R: Bright is a unique jumping-off spot for other places. It caters for tourists, there's lots of great eating-places and so on.
What would you recommend people to do when they visit?
R: Browsing through all the shops and visiting the Bright Art Gallery. We just dropped in there - it's definitely worth a visit.