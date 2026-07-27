Where are you from?

R: I'm from the Tawonga-Mount Beauty area.

C+C: We're from Melbourne visiting Ruth for a few days.

How often do you visit the area?

Four times a year if we're lucky.

What do you do for a living?

C: I was a teacher, now I'm a landscape garden designer, about to launch into a new career.

R: I'm retired. I used to be a social worker and we once owned a rock-crushing plant in Tawonga a few years back (which made gravel for roads, etc.).

What are your hobbies and interests?

R: I'm an artist and I like to paint.

C: Chloe likes to cuddle with her family; she's very caring. She's a very good swimmer. I like to go skiing.

What do you think makes the area unique?

C: The river and parkland being so close to town.

R: Bright is a unique jumping-off spot for other places. It caters for tourists, there's lots of great eating-places and so on.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

R: Browsing through all the shops and visiting the Bright Art Gallery. We just dropped in there - it's definitely worth a visit.