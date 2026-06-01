Myrtleford’s division one men’s team sits even on points at the head of the pack as the Albury Wodonga Football Association moves into the midseason bye this weekend.

Savoy and Albury City have 27 points, two points clear of third place, with City ahead on goal difference.

They secured their top two position thanks to a composed 2-1 win over Wodonga Diamonds at Savoy Park on Sunday in trying conditions.

Strikes to Tom La Spina (2’) and Matthew Vaccaro (7’) saw Savoy shoot out in front early, before Diamonds came back through a lapse in concentration in defence from a set piece in the 22nd minute through Enzo Meghezzi.

Despite plenty of time, neither side could add to their score for the rest of the match, with Savoy coach Jayden Vescio happy to bank the three points.

“We were really good early in difficult conditions, got the jump on them and nailed the second really quickly,” he said.

“We looked good early, then we conceded a loose-ish goal from a set piece, and probably lowered down to their level for a little bit.

“It was much the same as last week – we just tried to dominate possession and not take too many risks, which was good.

“They didn’t really penetrate too much, they had a couple of half-chances, but it would’ve been good to put the game away.

“I felt like the boys were in total control.

“The weather probably brought them into the game a bit more, being wet and the pitch was quite hard to play on, you couldn’t just play the game and keep the intensity we played with in the first 20 minutes.

“It was trying conditions, but at the end of the day you’ve got to try and keep winning.”

Weekend results from around the league also favoured Savoy – league frontrunners Albury City fell 0-2 to Melrose FC, meaning Myrtleford sits even on points at the top of the table at the midpoint of the season.

“It’s not a bad spot to be in at the halfway point of the year,” Vescio said.

“We’ve got an experienced list who have had a lot of success over the years and know how hard it is to win a league, so we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’ve got to keep winning.

“That’s what happens when you’re trying to win a league, you can’t drop off – it’s why I value them so much more than a Cup.

“We’ll reset, train lightly on Thursday night, have the weekend off from football and then get back into the second half of the season.

In other matches, the reserve men won 3-0 and the thirds got up 2-0, while the over 35s went down 1-4.

The division one women’s team started their midseason break a tad earlier, taking the scheduled by on Sunday.

Savoy will be back in action on Sunday, 14 June against Boomers FC at Savoy Park.