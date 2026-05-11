At Marian College Myrtleford, we hold a simple but powerful belief: every young person deserves an excellent education, no matter where they live.

Families in the Ovens and Alpine Valleys can be confident their children have access to rich learning, meaningful opportunities and a school community which genuinely believes in their potential.

This commitment is strengthened through Magnify Sandhurst, Catholic Education Sandhurst’s evidence-informed school improvement initiative.

Underpinned by contemporary learning science, it focuses on high impact teaching and calm, predictable classrooms; the kind of environments where students feel secure, supported and ready to learn.

It aligns closely with our mission to nurture confident, capable learners who are prepared for life beyond school.

Marian College places deep emphasis on knowing each student well and valuing them as individuals.

Our dedicated staff and wellbeing team work closely with our students and their families so each student has the opportunity to live life to the full.

Marian College offers a unique blend of small‑community care and big‑opportunity ambition.

Our broad range of pathways including VCE, VCE VM, VPC, VET, School Based Apprenticeships, industry placements and a vibrant co curricular program ensures every student can find a direction which suits their strengths and interests.

Supported by dedicated instructional coaching and strong educational partnerships, our teachers provide the guidance and challenge students need to thrive.

Most importantly, Marian College is a place of belonging.

Inspired by the Presentation tradition, we are a community where faith shapes action, relationships matter and young people grow into thoughtful, grounded and purposeful individuals.

We are proud of the bright futures being shaped every day at Marian College Myrtleford; a place where every child can grow, flourish and reach their full potential.