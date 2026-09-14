GROW Myrtleford+ has opened its applications for its 2026 grant round, and is inviting community organisations across Myrtleford and surrounding communities to apply and help turn their great local ideas into action.

Grants up to $5000 are available for projects which strengthen community connections, improve liveability and build long-term sustainability across the district.

GROW Myrtleford+ chair, Fiona Nicholls, said 22 grants worth $88,000 had supported community groups in the four previous rounds, and the fifth annual grants program continued a strong tradition of local generosity and practical community support.

“Thanks to the generosity of local donors, we are delighted to offer community grants of up to $5000 this year,” Ms Nicholls said.

“These grants have made a real difference, from supporting volunteer emergency services and youth development, to helping community groups create spaces and services which people use every day.

“Projects have included Myrtleford Landcare’s work on the rail trail, the establishment of the toy library, essential equipment for the SES and CFA, and improvements to water use and accessibility at the community garden.

“We are looking for practical, inspiring projects which build resilience, grow community capacity and contribute to a stronger local economy.”

Myrtleford CFA captain Gloria Pizzolitto said the brigade had used a grant to purchase a washing machine to wash firefighter uniforms.

"This was to make sure members didn't have to bring their gear home and contaminate their cars and houses with dirty and potentially dangerous particles," she said.

"Members are now more conscious of their health and that of their families.

"Having the machine on site to wash saves the worries of cleaning and exposures at home."

Paul Reser from Myrtleford Landcare group said a grant in 2024 helped their volunteers rehabilitate approximately five hectares in the Barwidgee Creek area.

"The money they provided us allowed us to clear all the invasive weeds out...the place was choked with blackberries, with a number of pine and fir trees growing which didn't belong, you couldn't even see the native vegetation.

"We have recently put in more than 300 plants in this area with the help of Marian College students, Landcare people, and community members.

"Because we were able to get that initial grant, we've been able to seek further funding from North East Catchment Management Authority (NECMA) and some other sources of funding, to rehabilitate with native plants.

"From from little things, big things grow."

GROW Myrtleford+ grants has also backed innovative ideas, including seed funding for the Alpine Outreach Mobile Facility.

Launched in 2024 through a partnership between TAFCO and Alpine Health, the mobile, multi-use facility is able to bring consulting and emergency services to regional communities.

Projects submitted in the 2026 round must have a charitable purpose or demonstrate community or public benefit as defined by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC).

Applications will be assessed by the GROW Myrtleford+ committee.

Grant applications close at 5pm on Sunday 25 October, with successful recipients to be announced later in the year.

The grant guidelines and online application form can be accessed at: https://intoourhandsfoundation.com.au/current-grants/

For more information, contact Into Our Hands Community Foundation on mob 0466 252 866 or email info@Intoourhands.com.au

GROW Myrtleford+ is a community-led sub-fund of Into Our Hands Community Foundation.