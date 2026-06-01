MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 30 May

Heiner's Bakery 2 Person Ambrose AMCR 71

Winners: Damien Rossato (7) and Andrew McKerral (16) 64.25. Runners Up: Steve Graham (6) and Roger Humphris (16) 64.50.

Ball Winners: G Black and W Rowney 65.75, S and J Piddington 66.5, T Batt and P Cowman 67.75.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Craig Piazza, 4th 2nd Shot: Roger Humphris, 8th: Damien Rossato, 14th: Stephen Piddington, 16th: David Rowe.

Raffle Winner: Peter Vasey.

Thursday 28 May

Heiner's Bakery Stableford AMCR 74 & AMCR 71

A Grade winner: Jan Roseby (18) 34pts. A Grade runner up: Lizzie Orton (14) 33pts.

B Grade winner: Fay McLees (29) 35pts. B Grade runner up: Denise O'Donohue (33) 31pts.

9 Hole Winner: Pat McPherson 17pts.

Ball Winners: S Kelly, M Curtis, M Broz, V Ivone.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jan Roseby, 4th: A O'Shaughnessy, 8th: M Curtis, 14th: Sandra Piazza.

Wednesday 27 May

Heiner’s Bakery Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Stephen Piddignton (10) 39 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Gerard Black (15) 35 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: Phil Balchin (23) 33 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Colin Walker (27) 31 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: T Purss 35, J Piddington 35, D Clark 34, M Mulkeen 34, R Humphris 33.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Tristan Purss, 4th 2nd Shot: Stephen Piddington, 8th: Andrew Rosby, 14th: Tristan Purss.

Tuesday 26 May

Heiner's Bakery Stableford AMCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: Fay McLees (30) 101/71. Runner Up: Denise O'Donohue (32) 106/74.

Ball Winners: Liz Orton, M Curtis, M Broz.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Wendy Caldwell, 16th: Helen Mummery.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league on 25 May was won by Fred Gerardson with 38 points from Victor Selway with 33 points.

The ladies played the back nine on Wednesday 27 May which was won by Liz Harvey with 16 points on a countback from Helen Whittaker.

NTP second shot on the 18th was Carol Bartholomew.

The men also played the back nine on Wednesday 27 May which was won by Mark Jacobson with 21 points from Richard Wilson with 20 points.

Balls were handed out to Victor Selway with 18 points and Fred Gerardson with 17 points.

NTPs on the 17th was Victor Selway, and the 18th was Richard Wilson.

The ladies played the back nine again on Saturday 30 May which was won by Liz Harvey with 16 points from Gill Harrowfield with 14 points

NTP second shot on the 18th was Gill Harrowfield.

The men had a break from a month of black tees by playing the from yellow tees on Saturday 30 May which was won by Josh Crawford with 37 points on a countback from Ooz Lackett (playing his first ever comp) and Allan Retallick.

Balls were also handed out to Roger Church, Andy Cook and Ross Wilson, all with 34 points.

NTPs on the seventh was Ben Ritson, the ninth was Neil Tappe, the 17th along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office was Grant Wison, while Josh Crawford took home the money on the 18th.

Andrew Greenfield scored an Eagle on the par five first hole to claim the Eagle’s Nest.

On Friday 29 May, Trevor English and Dave Browning played the grand final of the matchplay championships with Trevor victorious on two up.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Dr. Benjamin Rush (1745-1813) was quoted as saying, “Golf is an exercise which is much used by a gentleman in Scotland. A man would live for 10 years longer for using this form of exercise once or twice a week.”

With those encouraging words from old Ben, let’s see how the ladies and gentlemen from Bright played last week.

Sunday 24 May, all gender Stableford competition.

Winner: Shaun Paul 16 H/C 40 pts. Second place: Theo Heuperman 18 H/C 38 pts.

Ball winners: Doug Badrock 36 pts C/B, and Guy Packham 36 pts.

NTPs – 3rd: Shaun Paul, 6th: Tom Russell, 11th: Tom Russell, 16th: Theo Heuperman.

Monday 25 May, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Rod Brown 5 H/C 34 pts, Fran Bentley 31 H/C 33 pts C/B, Mark Stephenson 7 H/C 33 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Dave Masoch 33 pts, Graham Badrock 31 pts, Graham Barrow 30 pts C/B, Joel Matthews 30 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Graham Badrock, 6th: Rod Brown, 11th: Graham Barrow, 16th: Rod Brown.

Wednesday 27 May, Ladies 4BBB Stableford competition.

Winners: Tina Cook and Bernie Wickes 42 C/B. Second place: Robyn Poyner and Carol Bailey 42 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Robyn Poyner, 6th: Bernie Wickes, 11th: Robyn McGrath, 16th: Robyn Poyner.

Thursday 28 May, men’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Adam Benincasa 8 H/C 42 pts, Gary Weston 26 H/C 39 pts, John O’Shea 15 H/C, Tom Russell 12 H/C 37 pts.

Ball winners: Mo O’Shea 36 pts, Rod Brown 35 pts, Matt Ellis 34 pts C/B, Mark Stephenson 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Adam Benincasa, 6th: Hamish McPhee, 11th: ‘Nifty’ Nev Blewitt, 16th: Riley Bacon.

The chicken winner went to John O’Shea with 19 pts.

The NAGA of the day went to Neil Gill with a reasonable 24 pts.

Friday 29 May, nine-hole stroke competition.

Winners: Sarah Williamson nett 40 C/B, Suzette Heydon nett 40.

Ball winners: Michelle Barker nett 42, Roschelle Harrison nett 43 C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Gina Losch, 6th: Roschelle Harrison.

Saturday 30 May, all gender 4BBB Stableford competition.

Winners: Graham Badrock and Nick Aloizos 43 pts C/B, Gavin Hunt and Ross Heydon 43 pts.

Ball winners: John Forbes and Gary Weston 42 pts C/C, Jason Filippi and Chris Oswin 42 pts, Troy Stevens and Cameron Wickes 40 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Chris Oswin, 6th: Nick Aloizos, 11th: Nick Aloizos, 16th: Chris Oswin.

The member’s draw went to Gavin Hunt who was absent, so it will jackpot to next Saturday.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, “If you don’t play golf in the rain, you will regret it once the sun starts shining.”