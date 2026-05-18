MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 16 May

WAW Banking and Rinlatech Engineering ladies and men's stroke annual tournament AMCR 71 AMCR 74

A Grade Scratch Winner: Tristan Purss 9, 78. A Grade Scratch Runner up: Dylan Pool 1, 79.

A Grade Handicap Winner: Ian Wales 9 81/72. A Grade Handicap Runner up: Aaron Jose 5, 80/75.

B Grade Scratch Winner: Gerard Black 15, 85. B Grade Scratch Runner up: Brian Caldwell 14, 86.

B Grade Handicap Winner: David Clark 15, 86/71 c/b. B Grade Handicap Runner Up: Bill Love 17, 87/71.

C Grade Scratch Winner: Andrew Roseby 24, 93. C Grade Scratch Runner Up: Gordon Wallace 19, 94.

C Grade Handicap Winner: Barrie Bynon 26, 100/74 c/b. C Grade Handicap Runner Up: George Browne 24, 98/74.

Ladies Winner: Vivenne Swift 18, 84/66. Ladies Runner Up: Kerry Newton 19, 93/74.

Ball Winners, Ladies: J Roseby 76. Men: Z Howard 74, D Jackson 75, M Mulkeen 75, D Matthews 75, J Silis 76, C Shewell 76, S Carracher 76, S Hancock 77, J Gilbert 77.

NTPs - 1st: Bill Love, 4th 2nd Shot: Wendy Caldwell and Gerard Black, 8th: Vivenne Swift and Ian Wales, 14th: Vivienne Swift and Geoffery Billings 16th: Dylan Pool.

Team Event Winners: Kelvin Wallace, Tristan Purss, Gordon Wallace and David Jackson 219 nett. Matthews Cleaning Award: Jackson Wells (15) 120/115.

Friday 15 May

WAW Banking Rinlatech Engineering Ladies and Men's 4 BBB Stableford

Ladies Winners: Bernadette Wickes (10) and Lee Paul (49) 47 pts. Runners Up: Susan Crow (19) and Patricia Smiles (26) 46 pts.

Men’s Winners: Trout Batt (20) and Robert Wheeler (23) 44 pts. Runners Up: Warren Rowney (23) and David Matthews (11) 42 pts c/b.

Ball Competition - Ladies: J Murray and H Mummery 45, V Ivone and K Newton 43, L Hepburn and V Sims 42, W Caldwell and K Chapman 42. Men: D and N Mason 42, J Bau and R Wallace 41, G Sims and G Billings 41, R Wallace and B Carroll 41.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Tina Cook and Goffrey Billings, 4th 2nd Shot: Wendy Caldwell and Russell Wallace, 8th: Bernadette Wickes, 14th: Margaret Curtis, 16th: Victoria Sims and Brad Carroll.

Thursday 14 May

Bank WAW and Rinlatech Engineering Ladies Bowl - AWCR 74 and AMCR 71

Bowl Winner: Mansfield 105pts.

A Grade Winner: Angela O'Shaughnessy (13) 37pts. A Grade Runner Up: Susan Oakley (13) 36c/b.

B Grade Winner: Sue Egan (19) 36c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Kerry Newton (19) 36pts.

C Grade Winner: Patricia Smiles (26) 38pts. C Grade Runner Up: Shirley Nolan (27) 37pts.

D Grade Winner: Ali Hovar (30) 35c/b. D Grade Runner Up: Heather Street (36) 35pts.

Ball Winners: B Wickes, C Duff, L Freeland, M Curtis, S Coghill, M Delaney, J Wraith, C Leeds, M Pane, S Crow, R Howard, J O'Brien, R Davies, L Carmody, F Bentley, J Davies, S Kinloch, S Sargent, A Walker, L Brook, C Mildren, H Eyre, M Tan, A Phegan, M Barry, S Wood, J Hirschfeld.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: C Mildren, 8th: Kerry Newton, 14th: Helen Eyre, 16th: V Sims.

Small Teams: K Newton, L Carmody, A O'Shaughnessy. Super Vets: P Smiles 38pts. Vets: S Oakley 36pts. Young Chicks: A O'Shaughnessy 37pts.

Wednesday 13 May

Heiners Bakery Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Steve Graham (6) 37 pts. A Grade Runner Up: David Matthews (11) 34 pts.

B Grade Winner: Adrian Haddock (19) 36 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Bill O'Donohue (22) 36 pts.

Ball Winners: P Tanner 34, G Sims 32, S Hancock 32, P Balchin 31, M Mulkeen 31.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Matthew Manly, 4th 2nd Shot: Bill O'Donohue, 8th: Tony Chapman, 16th: Ian Wales.

Tuesday 12 May

Heiners Bakery - Stableford - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: Jan Roseby (18) 34pts. Runner Up: Carolyn Prowse (29) 32c/b.

Ball Winners: Liz Orton, Marnie Broz, Kerry Newton.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jan Roseby, 8th: Kerry Newton, 14th: Marg Curtis.

9 Hole Winner: Penny Dawkins 17pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Loretta Wales 16pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league on 11 May was won by Fred Gerardson with 39 points from Victor Selway with 37 points.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday 13 May which was won by Chris Hall with 17 points from both Leesa Bevan and Andrew Greenfield, both with 17 points.

The ladies also played the back nine on Wednesday 13 May which was won by Helen Whittaker with 15 points from Liz Harvey with 13 points.

NTP second shot on the 18th, was Liz Harvey.

The ladies again played the back nine on Saturday 16 May which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 17 points from Liz Harvey with 15 points.

NTP second shot on the 18th was Liz Harvey.

The men played the third round of their Club Championships on Saturday 16 May which was won by Peter Johns with a net 73 from Victor Selway with net 74.

Next in was Keith Archibald with 76 on a countback from Mark Redmond and Dave Etherton.

NTP on the seventh went to the club, the ninth was Andrew Cook, the Tatts ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office on the 17th went to Stuie Jelbart, and Victor Selway took home the money on the 18th.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the famous Texan professional golfer, Lee Trevino, was once quoted as saying, “If I wasn’t playing golf professionally, I would be back in Texas, picking cotton.”

These words can evoke that age old question, what sport would you be playing if you realised you had no natural ability in golf? Cricket, lawn bowls, darts or even table tennis could be an option.

It’s lucky we get to play golf at Bright.

Sunday 10 May, Stableford competition.

Winner: Tom Russell 12 H/C 38pts.

Ball winners: Tony Stockdale 34 pts and Greg Earp 32 pts C/B.

NTPs - 11th: Tom Russell.

Monday, 11 May, Veteran’s Stroke competition.

Winner: Andrew Robertson nett 68. Runner up: Andy Armstrong nett 74 C/B.

Place getters: Dave Masoch nett 74, Kevin Mock nett 75.

NTPs - 3rd: Andrew Robertson, 11th: Andy Armstrong, 16th: Dave Masoch.

Wednesday 13 May, Ladies Foursomes, Dorris Chambers competition.

Winners: Leanne Poyner and Robyn Poyner 71 nett.

Ball winners: Carol Burgess and Elizabeth Barker 73.5 nett, Bernie Wickes and Fran Bentley 75.5 nett.

NTPs - 3rd: Jenny Richter, 6th: Elizabeth Barker, 11th: Bernie Wickes, 16th: Suzette Heydon.

Thursday 14 May, Men’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Peter Smith 23 H/C 39 pts, Phil Jessen 6 H/C 38 pts C/B, Greg Dawson 16 H/C 38 pts, Hamish McPhee 6 H/C 37 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Ross Walkear, 37 pts C/B, Graham Barrow 37 pts, Ray Borschmann 36 pts C/B, Jake Woods 36 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Tom Russell, 6th: Jason Egbers, 11th: ‘Buffalo’ Bill Kelty, 16th: Phil Jessen.

The Chicken winner was John O’Shea, and the NAGA went to Graham McElvenny.

Friday 15 May, nine-hole competition.

Winner: Sarah Williamson 16 H/C 14 pts C/B. Ball winner: Sisie Kiddie 14 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Janine Andrews.

Saturday 16 May, four person Ambrose.

Winners: Chris Oswin, Brendan Raveane, Andy Miller and Andrew Palm nett 57.5. Runners up: Gerrard Ormond, Chris Collins, Dennis Tot and James Ryan nett 58.62.

Ball winners: Jason Filippi, Shaun Paul, Greg Walsh and Chris Davey nett 59.73.

NTPs - 3rd: Max Van Loon, 6th: Jason Filippi, 11th: James Ryan, 16th: Michael O’Shea.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: always look on the Bright side of life - your next round will be better, we hope.