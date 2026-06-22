MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 20 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Brad Carroll (5) 34 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Ian Wales (10) 34 pts.

B Grade Winner: Brad Piazza (15) 32 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew McKerral (16) 30 pts c/b.

Super 6 Winner: Ian Wales (10) 14 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Paul Cowman (19) 12 pts.

Ball Winners: D Rowe 33, C Piazza 32, M Mulkeen 32, D Jackson 31.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Piazza, 4th 2nd Shot: Brad Carroll, 8th: David Rowe, 14th: Andrew McKerral, 16th: David Jackson.

Raffle Winner: Tee Dawson.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Phillip Bardsley-Smith 19 pts.

Thursday 18 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: Denise O'Donohue (33) 33pts. Runner Up: Angela O'Shaughnessy (13) 31pts.

Ball Winners: Marnie Broz, Faye McLees, Vanessa Ivone.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Kerry Newton, 4th: Lucia Dapos, 14th: Faye McLees.

Wednesday 17 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Jakob Piddington (16) 36 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Stephen Piddington (10) 32 pts.

B Grade Winner: David Cummins (20) 39 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Pieter Veldman (22) 32 pts.

Ball winners: A Haddock 32, B O'Donohue 31, P Balchin 30, P Vasey 29, J Costello 29.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Pieter Veldman, 4th 2nd Shot: Jakob Piddington, 8th: Geoffrey Sims, 14th: Geoffrey Sims, 16th: Jakob Piddington.

Tuesday 16 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: Wendy Caldwell (19) 35pts. Runner Up: Denise O'Donohue (33) 34pts.

Ball Winners: Kerry Newton, Judith Murray, Sandie Church.

9 Hole Winner: Penny Dawkins 16c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 4th: Wendy Caldwell, 14th: Wendy Caldwell.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league at Mount Beauty Golf Club on 15 June was won by Trevor English with 38 points from Victor Selway with 37 points.

The Ladies played the front nine on Wednesday 17 June which was won by Liz Harvey with 18 points from Carol Bartholomew on 13 points.

NTP, second shot on the seventh, was Liz Harvey.

The men played the front nine on Wednesday 17 June which was won by Neil Tappe with 39 points from Trevor English and Allan Retallick with 38 points each.

The club kept both the balls for the NTP on the seventh and ninth.

The Saturday 20 June round was a 4BBB Stableford event, which was won by Victor Selway and Andrew Greenfield with a net score of 39 points on a countback from Stephen Short and Ross Rynehart.

Roger Church and Grant Frisken rounded out the podium with their net 37 points.

NTP on the seventh was the club, the ninth was David Drew, the 17th (along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office) was Peter Dilley - great shot too, according to Peter.

The money on the 18th was handed to Peter Hertzog.

Better scores on the day were Victor Selway and Ross Rynehart with 33 points, Roger Church with 31 points, and Andrew Greenfield and Allan Retallick both had 30 points.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

If we cast our minds back to the very early days of golf, the famous Scottish golfer Old Tom Moris, said to be the pioneer of professional golf, was the son of a weaver and began golf by the age of 10, by knocking wine bottle corks pierced with nails to serve as balls around the streets of St Andrews. Who would have thought that, all those years ago, golf would be played by over 70 million around the world today.

It’s a relief that golf balls have developed into what golfers lose on a regular basis.

Sunday 14 June, all gender Stableford competition.

After the rain of Saturday, a few hardy golfers made their way out, and here are the results.

Winner: Andrew Badrock 13 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: Minter Barnard 32 pts and Phil Bardsley-Smith 30 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Phil O’Neill, 11th: Andrew Badrock, 16th: Phil Bardsley-Smith.

Monday 15 June, all gender, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Graham Barrow 19 H/C 33 pts and Kevin Reed 18 H/C 32 pts.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell 31 pts and Marg Curtis 29 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Marg Curtis, 6th: Kevin Reed, 11th: Graham Barrow, 16th: Rod Brown.

Wednesday 17 June, Ladies 4BBB Stableford competition.

Winners: Lisa Anders and Di Anders.

Ball winners: Elizabeth Barker and Carol Burgess 40 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Robyn McGrath, 11th: Bernie Wickes, 16th: Carol Burgess.

Thursday 18 June, Men’s Stableford competition.

Winners: James Neylon 7 H/C a very fine 40 pts. Runner up: Cameron Wickes 1 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: Graham McElvenny 35 pts C/B, Heath Thompson 35 pts C/B, John Forbes 35 pts, Dave Masoch 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Rod Brown, 6th: John Forbes, 11th: Dave Masoch, 16th: Myles Tyshing.

Friday 19 June, 9 hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Kim Murrells 17 pts.

Ball winner: Lucy Leggert 16 pts.

NTPs - 11th: Roschelle Harrison.

Saturday 20 June was a complete washout, and the staff are considering building a boat, things are so wet.

The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: Why do some golfers excel in the wet, while others just retreat to the clubrooms? Which golfer are you?