MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 13 June

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal Stroke & Super 6 & Teams Event AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: David Rwoe (11) 84/73. A Grade Runner Up: Brad Carrolln (5) 79/74.

B Grade and Medal Winner: Paul Cowman (19) 92/73. B Grade Runner Up: Brad Piazza (15) 90/75.

Super 6 Winner: David Jackson (12) 21. Super 6 Runner Up: Brad Piazza (15) 22.

Ball Winners: D Jackson 75, J Silis 75, S Hancock 77, D Matthews 79, I Wales 80.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Piazza, 4th 2nd Shot: Craig Shewell, 8th: George Browne, 14th: David Rowe, 16th: Ian Wales.

Raffle Winner: Trout Batt.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Craig Shewell 90 nett c/b.

Thursday 11 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: L Orton (14) 29pts. Runner Up: A OShaughnessy (13) 28pts.

Ball Winners: Denise O'Donohue, Jan Roseby.

Foodworks NTPs - 8th: K Newton, 14th: L Orton.

Wednesday 10 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Paul Cowman (20) 39 pts. A Grade Runner Up: George Browne (24) 35 pts.

Ball Winners: P Balchin 33.

Foodworks NTPs - 4th 2nd Shot: Tristan Purss, 14th: George Browne.

Tuesday 9 June

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner A Grade and Monthly Medal: Marg Curtis (18) 91/73. Runner Up A Grade: Kerry Newton (19) 98/79.

Ball Winners: Helen Mummery (31) 80 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 2nd/4th: Lizzie Orton.

Putting: Angela Bishop 29 putts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

On Monday 8 June, the club played the Settlers Tavern 4 Ball Ambrose.

A total of 15 groups turned out for the event, which was won by Sam Heesom, Stuart Cariss, Tristan Hall, Zander Hall with a net 58.375 from Al Randell, Peter Hertzog, Rod McMahon, Alex Moffitt with a net 58.975.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday 10 June which was won by Andrew Greenfield with 16 points on a countback from Ron Gallagher.

The ladies played their par three course on Saturday 13 June with Carol Bartholomew and Gill Harrowfield sharing the win with 23 points each.

The Falls Creek vs Mount Beauty Championship was meant to be played on Saturday 13 June.

This event has been postponed due to lack of numbers to make any results meaningful.

The men played a Stableford round which was won by Roger Church with 34 points.

Stuie Jelbart took second place from Trevor English on a countback with 32 points.

NTP on the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Trevor English, while the 18th was Roger Church.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Have you ever heard of the ‘Son-in-law shot’, a shot that wasn’t exactly what you intended, but it still worked out well?

Monday 8 June, two-person Ambrose competition.

Winners: Robert Taylor and Peter Dredge nett 69.75. Runners up: Heather Thompson and Ian Browne nett 73.25.

NTPs - 3rd: Neil Evans, 11th: Graham Barrow.

Wednesday ladies washed out.

Thursday 11 June.

Firstly, congratulations to Jake Woods who had a hole-in-one on the 16th - using a pitching wedge, his ball found the bottom of the cup.

Jake, playing off a five handicap, parred the course, and came in second place with 41 pts on a countback from Mark ‘Zorro’ Zwiesen, 17 H/C 41 pts.

In third place was Mo O’Shea, 15 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: Rod Brown 35 pts C/B, Joel Matthews 35 pts, Gary Weston 32 pts C/B and Hamish McPhee 32 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Jake Woods, 6th: Phil Jessen, 11th: Jake Woods and 16th: hole-in-one Jake Woods.

The chicken winner was Mo O’Shea with 19 pts, and the NAGA went to Peter Dredge with a fine 24 pts.

Friday 12 June, nine-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Lucy Leggert 29 H/C 18 pts. Runner up: Gina Losch 19 H/C 15 pts C/B.

NTPs - 6th: Roschelle Harrison.

Saturday 13 June, all gender Stroke competition, and for the men, June Monthly Medal.

A field of 25 players competed under trying, wet conditions - it rained most of the time, but that didn’t seem to have any effect on Theo Heuperman.

Playing off 17 handicap, Theo came in with a wonderful nett 69.

In second place was Frog Thompson 19 H/C nett 74 C/B, and in third place, Shaun Paul 15 H/C nett 74 C/B.

Ball winners: Bill Stonhill nett 74 C/B, Chris Oswin nett 74 C/B, Darren Wood nett 74, and Adam Benincasa nett 75.

NTPs - 11th: Chris Oswin, 16th: Tina Cook.

The Member’s Draw went to Nick Aloizos, and the NAGA went to Buffalo Bill Kelty with a magnificent nett 89.

The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: why do golfers start in the rain and continue wandering around for four hours, then complain to anyone who cares?