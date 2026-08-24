Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 22 August Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Ian Wales (12) 82/70 c/b. A Grade Runner Up: David Rowe (10) 84/74. B Grade Winner: Brad Piazza (16) 83/67. B Grade Runner Up: Harry McKerral (18) 89/71. Super 6 Winner: Brad Piazza (16) 21 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: Jason Silis (15) 22 nett c/b. Ball Winners: J Silis 75, D Rossato 75, D Jackson 76, J Martin 77, G Browne 78 c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Ian Wales, 5th: David Rowe, 10th: Harry McKerral, 14th: Brad Carroll. Raffle Winner: Jonathan Mercuri. Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Wheeler 92 Nett. Wednesday 19 August Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Warren Rowney (27) 38 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Bill O'Donohue (25) 34 pts. Ball Winners: D Matthews 31, S Piddington 30. Foodworks NTPs - 16th: Ichlis Giovannoni. Thursday 18 August Jo Ross Jackson Hearing - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Denise O'Donohue (36) 35pts. Runner Up: Barb Welch (22) 35 c/b. Ball winner: M Curtis. NTPs - 1st: Denise O'Donohue, Faye McLees. 9 Hole Winner: H Street 17pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: V Sims 14pts. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The ladies of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played the front nine on Wednesday 19 August which was won by Gayle Jennings with 16 points on a countback from Gill Harrowfield. Gayle also got her second shot closet to the pin on the seventh. The ladies played 18 holes on Saturday 22 August which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 35 points from Gayle Jennings with 28 points. NTP second shot on the seventh was Ruth Rynehart. The men played the back nine on Wednesday 19 August which was won by Andrew Greenfield with 19 points from Mark Jacobson with 18 points. Ross Rynehart got a ball for his 17 points on a countback from Victor Selway. NTP on the 17th was Andrew Greenfield, while Ross Rynehart was closest on the 18th. The Captain v President two-ball Aggregate Stableford was played on Saturday 22 August which saw 57 starters. Good individual scores of 37 points for Ross Rynehart and 35 for Peter Hertzog. The winning pairs in the aggregate stableford were, not surprisingly, Ross Rynehart and Allan Retallick with 70 points, ahead of Rick Biesboer and David Browning with 66 points. The matchplay component was not as close a competition. For the Captain's side, Hertzog and Randall defeated Drew and Cariss; Rynehart and Retallick defeated Short and Church; and Campen and Greenfield defeated Campen and Jelbart to make it three matches to the Captain. However, for the President, Gerardson and Redmond defeated Gallagher and Gallagher; Hall and McMahon defeated Wilson and Wilson; Etherton and Williams defeated Henning and McNaughton; and Browning and Biesboer positively thumped Dilley and Selway, making it a comfortable win to the President 4-3. Thank you to all members and green fee players who are taking care getting around our wet course and not digging up the mud or surrounds - keep up the good work. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB History lesson of the week, did you know, the forerunner to the British Open was played at the Prestwick Golf Club in 1860? Willie Pack was victorious - after this, other legendary names of the game were born such as Tom Morris, and his son, Young Tom Morris, went on the be the first great champion, winning the event a record four consecutive times from 1869. Back to more recent adventures, let’s see how the golfers went at Bright last week. Monday 17 August, Veteran’s Stableford competition. Winners: Rod Brown 6 H/C 36 pts, Graham Barrow 20 H/C 34 pts C/B. Ball winners: Phil Jessen 34 pts, Dean Melloh 33 pts C/B, Mark Stephenson 33 pts and Denis Hayes 32 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Phil Jessen, 6th: Marg Curtis, 11th: Rod Brown 16th: Phil Jessen. Wednesday 19 August, Ladies Stroke competition. Winners: Robyn Poyner 26 C/C nett 69, Tina Cook 11 H/C nett 77. Ball winners: Suzette Heydon nett 78. NTPs - 3rd: Bernie Wickes, 6th: Bernie Wickes, 16th: Tina Cook. Thursday 20 August, Men’s Stableford competition. Winners: Troy Stevens 14 H/C 38 pts, Tristan Purss (Myrtleford Golf Club) 9 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners: Gary Weston 35 pts C/B, John Forbes 35 pts, Cameron Wickes 34 pts C/B, and Frog Thompson 34 pts. NTPs - 3rd: James Neylon, 6th: John O’Shea, 11th: Graham Barrow, 16th: Cameron Wickes. The chicken winner was Troy Stevens with 19 pts, and the NAGA went to Rod Pack with a fine 23 pts. Friday 21 August, 9-hole Stableford competition. Winner: Sarah Williamson 18 pts. Ball winner: Don Grimes 15 pts. Saturday 22 August, open to all golfers, Par competition. A field of 47 players teed off and the with a fine and unexpected return to form was Gary Weston, 27 H/C +1 C/B. Other strong results came from Neil Gill 24 H/C +1, John Forbes 22 H/C 0 C/B, Jason Filippi 9 H/C 0 C/B, Tina Cook 12 H/C 0, Greg Dawson 15 H/C -1 C/B. Ball winners: Doug Badrock -1 C/B, Nev Blewitt -1 C/B, Carol Bailey -1 C/B, Rod Pack -2 C/B, Graham Badrock -2 C/B, Andrew Badrock -2 C/B, Mo O’Shea -2 C/B and Darren Wood-2. The member’s draw was Nev Blewitt who was in attendance, and the NAGA went to Andy Cook with a magnificent -12, and he was delighted to win the Port Adelaide Girls Hogh School commemorative 70-year glass - straight to the pool room. The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: if there is any more mud on the Bright Country Golf Club fairways after all the recent rain, there should be the opportunity to begin building mud bricks and selling them online.