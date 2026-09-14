Social media
Home page>News>Going Gang-gang for our ...
News

Going Gang-gang for our cockatoos

<p>SEEDLINGS SECURE: A beautiful morning in the sunshine helped UOVLG members and local volunteers plant 100 seedlings to strengthen Gang-Gang Cockatoo habitat in the Porepunkah region. PHOTOS: UOVLG.</p>\\n
<p>SEEDLINGS SECURE: A beautiful morning in the sunshine helped UOVLG members and local volunteers plant 100 seedlings to strengthen Gang-Gang Cockatoo habitat in the Porepunkah region. PHOTOS: UOVLG.</p>\\n

SEEDLINGS SECURE: A beautiful morning in the sunshine helped UOVLG members and local volunteers plant 100 seedlings to strengthen Gang-Gang Cockatoo habitat in the Porepunkah region. PHOTOS: UOVLG.

More Indigenous trees planted to help endangered population, strengthen ecosystem.
Phoebe Morgan
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Warm weather throws ice on season

Warm weather throws ice on season
Warm weather throws ice on season
News

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster
Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final win

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026