Final preparations are well in hand for this year's widely popular Wandiligong Nut Festival to make its return this week.

Festival committee vice president, Donna Humphry, said everything is on track "for a great festival" on Friday, from 1pm to 9pm, and Saturday from 9am to 9pm at the town's Alpine Park.

"Our big top tent, which looks spectacular, [was] put up [last] Sunday and all our produce stalls and other registered tables are arriving on Thursday, ready for the weekend," she said.

"This year we have 45 stalls, with a combination of local produce, crafts, activities for kids and food stalls lined up and there'll be some fantastic local and interstate musicians on stage."

Performers include: Liv Cartledge, Benny & Megs, Lee Rosser & the Button Men, The Rarebit Fiends, DJ Eddy, Mal Webb & Kylie Morrigan, the Squid Jig- Bush Band and the Bright Singers community choir, with 90s band Skunkhour to headline the show.

"The music will be absolutely fantastic," Ms Humphry said.

"We're pumped to have Skunkhour this year...they can bring a bit of 90s nostalgia to the festival."

This year's roster of exciting activities includes: circus skills, beat-box and DJ workshops, chestnut-on-a-spoon and sack-races, a barbecue run by the Wandiligong Primary School, wooden sword-making, silent disco, drumming workshop with Nicky Bomba, local salami competition, yoga, Wayapa and Craft Zone with Kurt the Cat.

"The committee is fully driven by volunteers to run the event," Ms Humphry said.

"We're a non-for-profit and we're doing it to put the funds raised back into our local community and raise awareness of what a great area we live in.

"The whole community gets involved...our men's shed traditionally live roast the chestnuts and we're very lucky with our food stalls as the stallholders keep coming back each year, they love it so much."

Ms Humphry said the festival benefits the community at large as well as local community groups, such as Bright Men's Shed, Wandiligong Primary School, Lions and Rotary clubs.

This year's attendees can still purchase tickets online, or can acquire them at the gate for last-minute tickets.

"We're getting close to our online tickets being sold-out, especially because the school holidays will be almost over, so we encourage people to purchase their tickets online," she said.

"However we have quite a few gate tickets reserved."

For more information, visit: https://www.nutfest.au/