The excitement for the Alpine Shire's upcoming snow season is as high as the mountains, after a light dusting of fresh snow fell across the Falls Creek and Hotham resorts from the early hours of Thursday 7 May.

Snowmakers in Falls Creek village took the opportunity to match Mother Nature by firing up the snow-guns for the first time this year, after an overnight low of –5.4 degrees, which signaled the official countdown to the winter snow season.

“There’s nothing quite like fresh snow to get the stoke levels rising for the season ahead,” Falls Creek marketing coordinator, Sarah Gamon said.

“The snow-guns firing up is an exciting milestone, which gives our team the chance to fine-tune systems and get everything dialed-in ahead of the season.

"It’s a strong signal winter conditions are starting to line up and our snowmaking team is ready to go when the time comes.”

Similarly at Hotham, winter was already starting to show, with a chilly overnight low of -6.5 degrees on Thursday morning and a dusting of white across the mountain.

With the season kicking off in less than a month, the team at Hotham are ready to welcome guests back to the highest alpine village in Australia.

“We’re really starting to feel the chills of winter,” manager of brand and experience, Alex Pankiw said.

“Snow is falling up here at Hotham: it’s freezing and hopefully a sign of the season to come.

“With winter kicking off in under a month, now’s the time to get ahead of the rush.

“Wax your skis and boards, lock in your accommodation, secure your lift pass and book your lessons and rentals, so you’ll be set for a season full of incredible days on the mountain.”