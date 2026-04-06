Bright’s winning streak over the Lions at Pioneer Park stretches on another year, after the Mountain Men ran over the top of Whorouly to register their first senior win of 2026.

In front of a bumper home crowd on Easter Saturday, Bright pulled out an eight goal to one fourth quarter to salute by 39 points, 17.20 (112) to the Lions’ 11.7 (73).

For the first three quarters, there was barely anything separating the two teams as they battled it out in a physical contest in scorching weather.

While the visitors held the lead at quarter time, Bright edged ahead by less than a goal at the half.

Whorouly held the same margin at the final change of ends, before the Mountain Men surged.

They were dominating at stoppage and were hungry for the ball, while Whorouly looked gassed and uninspired.

One goal led to another as the spectators on the hill roared for their team, and the Lions had no answer.

Joe Crawley was best on ground for the Mountain Men, finishing with five goals, while Tyler Thomason (three) and Jack Banks, Tom Crawley and Marcus Kinthari contributed two apiece, and the Dalbosco boys, Sam and Alexander, were tough to contend with.

Bright coach Michael Quirk said their final term push was built off the three quarters of hard work prior.

“It was great for the team and the club to bounce back from last week’s defeat in front of the Easter Saturday crowd, we knew it was going to take a four-quarter effort to get the points,” he said.

“The match ebbed and flowed for three quarters and both teams had the opportunity to set the match up, but failed to do when it was there for the taking.

“We focused on winning more of the midfield contests and continue to take the game on when we could and get some shots at goal.

“We always thought if we can be in striking distance at three quarter time, we should be capable of running the game out, and it proved so.

“We have a new look side compared to last season, with the introduction of four 17-year-olds who have added some energy and pace to the team and are developing weekly.

“Full credit to the boys, they responded well when challenged.”

In the reserves hitout, it was a similar scenario, with Whorouly well in the contest until Bright pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The final scoreboard read 14.11 (95) to Whorouly’s 8.5 (53).

Quirk said their next opponents, Goorambat, would be a touch challenge on their home deck.

“I feel every week will be a challenge for all teams throughout this season, it looks very even at the moment,” he said.

“Goorambat will be very tough to beat on their home ground and they are a bit of an unknown at the moment but having said that, we are looking forward to another tough contest to continue to build this season.”

The Lions find themselves at home to Milawa in round three, eager to bounce back in both grades.