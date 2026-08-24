End of the line for A grade Saints

Myrtleford’s A grade netball side played their last game of the 2026 season at home on Sunday, with their 40-48 loss to Wangaratta Rovers spelling the end of their campaign. A four-goal quarter time deficit was overcome thanks to a blistering second term, with the Saints’ dogged defence and clean ball movement seeing the home side lead by a goal at the main break. However, the Rovers employed their trademark mix of youth and experience and tore the game apart, scoring twice as many goals as Myrtleford to hold a seven-goal advantage. Despite a spirited and well-balanced final term, the Saints were unable to come away with the win. Outgoing coach Olivia La Spina said they anticipated a challenging match. “We knew it was going to be a strong hit-out against Rovers,” she said. “We're both very much on par with our development as a club and have some great juniors coming through. “We went into the game a bit depleted due to injury, with Tayla Cartwright out with a calf injury. “Our attack end was led beautifully by Emma Sharp, who had the confidence to put the shots up all day. “Saige [Broz] and Lily [Davis] worked tirelessly in the midcout, which I thought was a really even battle between the two sides. “Rovers had some great youth with Lily Lyster and Sophia Pasquali which made our defenders get on the move, but I thought we adjusted quite well to the change up. “Ultimately, it was probably just intensity at the ball and a few poor decisions that cost us the win.” They end their season ninth on the ladder with a record of three wins, 14 losses and a draw, with the A grade Saints not featuring in finals since 2023. La Spina said the side was heading in the right direction, and the future was boundless. “Obviously, everyone wants to play finals and when we don't get there it's disappointing,” she said. “But I think as a squad, and knowing the juniors we have blooded this year, we know the future is bright. “We certainly finished the second half of the year much stronger than how we started, which is a credit to the professionalism of all the girls. “It's been such a pleasure to coach them.” The weekend was the swansong for other grades not making finals - B grade won 44-42, C grade lost 29-53, and the 15 and under side lost 30-35. However, the 17 and under won 56-51, will play Lavington in this weekend’s qualifying final on Saturday.