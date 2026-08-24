Social media
Home page>News>End of the line for A gr...
News

End of the line for A grade Saints

<p>ATTACKING OPTION: Emma Sharp calls for the ball in the Saints\\' shooting end. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>ATTACKING OPTION: Emma Sharp calls for the ball in the Saints\\' shooting end. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n

ATTACKING OPTION: Emma Sharp calls for the ball in the Saints' shooting end. PHOTOS: Janet Watt

The season is officially over.
Nathan de Vries
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Missing Harrietville man reunited with family

Missing Harrietville man reunited with family
Missing Harrietville man reunited with family
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 19, 2026
News

Near $10,000 grant sees Bright CFA get some new gadgets

Near $10,000 grant sees Bright CFA get some new gadgets
Near $10,000 grant sees Bright CFA get some new gadgets
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, August 19, 2026