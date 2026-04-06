Easter Hat Parade:

Bright P-12 College was bustling with excited students, staff and teachers last Monday, 30 March as the primary school's Easter Hat Parade took place.

As a fun event which students loved, everyone got involved and made the most dazzling display to decorate their caps in the spirit of Easter.

Easter Hat Parade celebrates joy, creativity and faith at St Mary’s Primary School:

St Mary’s Primary School community came together on Thursday, 2 April for the annual Easter Hat Parade.

It was a joyful celebration of creativity, community and faith.

Students proudly showcased their Easter hats, sharing a morning filled with colour, laughter and togetherness alongside visiting families and staff.

"As a Catholic school, St Mary’s recognises Easter as an important season of the church year, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus and the promise of hope, renewal and new life," St Mary's learning and teaching leader, April Nannipieri said.

"The Easter Hat Parade reflected these values, with students’ vibrant and imaginative designs symbolising joy, light and fresh beginnings.

"Events such as this strengthen the partnership between school and families and support the school’s mission to live faith through shared experiences, celebration and welcome."

The morning concluded with special acknowledgements recognising students’ creativity and effort.

The Easter Hat Parade was a meaningful reminder of the joy of Easter and the strong sense of community which underpins life at St Mary’s Primary School.

Wandiligong Primary School:

The last week of Term 1 was another fun and busy week at Wandiligong Primary School, with a number of fundraising activities carried out which were all organised by the students.

"Our grades 3-4 class have been learning about communities this term and how to make them more inclusive for everyone, so for an end-of-term project they created some fundraiser events," principal, Bob Clyne said.

"We had two students, Ben and Paddy organise a fancy dress day which raised $45 for Guide Dogs Victoria.

"Then we had Jacx and Pip raise $85 dollars, also for Guide Dogs Victoria, through a bake sale...they made their own cookies and gingerbread men to sell.

"Archer and Alfie raised $145 for Deaf Australia through a sausage sizzle."