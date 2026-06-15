This year's Darker Days Festival is set to return to the Bright Brewery this Friday 19 to Sunday 21 June.

As an engaging, live music, specialty beer-drinking experience, participants can keep warm by a bonfire, sample a selection of this year's featured beverages from localised or guest breweries and watch the alpine winter environment come alive.

Darker Days 2026 will be headlined by The Grogans.

The supporting bands in this year's line-up include Sydney-based 'Rage Flower', 'Five Buck Kid', Sophie Kelly and local Lennon Paul.

'British India's drummer Matt Gorman who headlined Darker Days last year, is also a DJ and set to return this year to entertain across the weekend.

The Paddock will include 'Blank Space Tattoos', an inflatable igloo for the Kids Zone this year and a number of other activities for all to enjoy.

This Friday, 19 June, ticketed guided brewery tours and tastings will commence at 3pm, with the evening's 'Welcome Party' kicking off at 6pm.

Doors will open at 12 o'clock on Saturday, with live music all day until 10:30pm, including five different head line artists and DJ sets in between.

A more casual Recovery Day on Sunday will feature Matt O'Gorman DJing on the Hop Terrace.

Tickets for adults general admission are $70, reduced prices are available for children aged 6 to 17 and kids under 5 are free.

For more information, visit: https://darkerdays.com.au/