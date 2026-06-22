An estimated 1200 people embraced the darkness and enjoyed some electric live music and sampled some specialty beers at Bright Brewery's Darker Days Festival on the weekend.

While constant rains caused attendees to shelter under the Hop Terrace on Friday evening, the party kicked off nevertheless with DJ Matty O from 'British India' putting on a toe-tapping performance.

He later acted as MC with a fantastic line up featuring Lennon Paul to kick the party off on Saturday, followed by Sophie Kelly, Five Buck Kid, Rageflower and The Grogans, who rocked The Paddock under a mini winter deluge.

Bright Brewery's Selina Blair-Holt said the rain didn’t deter people from having a dance to the epic band performances on show.

"There were lots of smiles, laughter and great people contributing to a really wonderful and memorable day," she said.

"The marquee was packed with great vibes and plenty of great beers to try from Bright Brewery, as well as from our four guest breweries (Garage Project (NZ), Kaiju! (Vic), Blackman’s Brewery (Vic) and Bracket Brewing (NSW).

"Our three guest vendors were Backwoods, Reed & Co & Alpine Cider keep everyone warm with spirits, spritzer and warm drinks as well as Sixpence serving coffee.

"Spud Train, Gail's Spring Roll, Pimento's Paella, Red Head & Chef and OMG Donuts kept us all well fed.

"There were a lot of small fires for groups to gather around and keep warm.

"It wasn’t as cold as last year, thank God, but the local SES came at 4pm to help light the fires, as it was cooling down."

The Bintani Malt Sack Race replaced last year's Hot Dawg competition and saw some eager attendees jump across The Paddock to cheers from the whole audience.

Attendees of less-than-drinking-age were not forgotten, as children were able to make swords with Schloss’s Toys and got their faces painted or spent time crafting in the giant inflatable igloo on site.

"Kids were throwing paint balloons at the giant hash constructed by local George McMillan," Ms Blair-Holt said.

"Which we moved outside once we realised paint was going everywhere.

"Instead of the bonfire we had a midwinter manifestation burning ceremony, where people wrote down their wishes for second half of the year and threw them into the small fires.

"This produced so much cosmic energy, the stage lights went out for a hot minute, but came back on thanks to Albury Sound & Lighting and Jake Pronk Electricians doing their good work.

"Tickets were available at the door but we sold out, which is fantastic!

"We can't wait to see everyone again next year."