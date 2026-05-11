Dress rehearsals are underway at Marian College, as the count-down to opening night of this year's stage production; 'The Good, The Bard & The Aussie', has begun.

Between years 7 to 12, 35 students are taking part both on and off stage, with eight staff involved in the production; three of whom are set to make cameo appearances in the show.

Teacher and director, Vicky McGowan, said the script has been continuously in the works since 2025.

"I started work on the narrative last year after 'The Magical History Tour' came to an end," she said.

"[The students and I brainstormed] ideas built on 'heroes' as a theme and also 'Tales from Oscar Wilde', but finally set upon 'The Good, The Bard and the Aussie' around June last year.

"This idea sparked everyone's imagination as it could be both tragic and comic: the students liked the concept of re-contextualising some of Shakespeare's work and making the storylines more 'Australian'.

"I started writing in July and put the finishing touches to draft one by December.

"The cast and I worked with the draft script for the whole of term one this year, making changes, edits, exclusions and inclusions as we went, in a collaborative endeavour."

Ms McGowan said they tried to include all the Shakespearian elements most of the audience would be aware of.

"We hope audiences will recognise these age-old stories and well-drawn characters, as well as be entertained by the group's creative fashioning," she said.

"The cast have learnt so much along the way about William Shakespeare and his wonderful use of language and character to create these stories which are still told in a myriad of ways today: 'Upstart Crow', 'Horrible Histories', 'Gnomeo and Juliet' and so on.

"Audiences will see a product of Marian College's creative fraternity: due to hard-work, commitment, excellent time-management and the fact we all love to make and display performance art when and where we can, after all '...all the world's a stage'."

Tickets are available from the Marian College Office from Monday 11 May, until show-time, with some seats available at the door on show days.

A special matinee performance will be held this year, for those who would prefer to attend during the day: Thursday 28 May at 12:30pm.

The EMPAC foyer will open at 12pm and the coffee machine will be open for guests.

For the two evening performances on 28 and 29 May, the EMPAC will open the foyer doors at 6pm.

Food and drinks will be available from the small canteen, including: hot and cold drinks, ice creams and other sweets for guests to enjoy before the performances.