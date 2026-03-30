Fresh concerns over the safety of the Kiewa Valley Highway and need for "urgent action" have been raised in the Victorian parliament.

Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy told fellow MPs that an "avoidable incident" caused by the state of the highway had marred the March 15 Wangaratta Black Dog Ride that was supporting men’s mental health.

He said motorcyclist from across the region rode from Wangaratta to Myrtleford, Dederang, Yackandandah and Beechworth, but a rider came off on the dangerous Kiewa Valley Highway.

“Thankfully, the rider escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, but it should never have happened,” Mr McCurdy said.

"The road is an absolute disgrace, and the Victorian government should hang its head in shame for allowing such an appalling failure of basic road maintenance.

“Our regional roads should be safe for everyone and the current condition of the Kiewa Valley Highway is simply not good enough.”

Mr McCurdy said the community deserves better and called for urgent action to improve road safety.

“Regional Victorians aren’t asking for special treatment; we’re asking for safe, well-maintained roads,” he said.