Students at Porepunkah Primary School were treated to an interstellar experience when the Cosmodome visited the school recently.

This state-of-the-art mobile planetarium is designed to ignite curiosity, spark imagination and inspire minds in all things pertaining to space.

With a school-wide focus this term on Earth and space science, the Cosmodome was a perfect stimulus for learning, as students were able to access all sorts of fascinating facts and understandings about our planet, solar system, galaxy and beyond.

Students blasted off into space as they explored the planets, learned facts about the sun and even discovered how time works on Earth.