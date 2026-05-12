Mansfield Adult Community Education (MACE), in partnership with Mansfield Shire’s Social Inclusion Action Group and Bendigo Bank Community Bank – Mansfield & District, has launched Community Connect Mansfield; a new initiative to strengthen local connections and make it easier for people to engage with community life.

At the heart of the project is a central, interactive online Community Directory, providing residents, volunteers and local groups with a simple way to discover organisations, activities and networking events across the Mansfield Shire.

Designed and delivered by Activate Community Consulting, the new platform will be housed on the MACE website.

The first stage of the Community Connect program will deliver an interactive Community Directory, a dedicated volunteer Facebook group, networking events, and one-on-one mentoring for community organisations, with future stages potentially introducing a volunteer job board and community skills database to further support local organisations and volunteers.

A printed version of the Community Directory will also be made available in partnership with the Mansfield Courier as part of their annual Mansfield Community & Business Directory release in the new year.

MACE CEO Kylie Richards said the initiative responds directly to a long-identified community need and will help remove barriers that often prevent people from participating in community activities.

“Unlike existing static directories, this will be a live, accurate platform that creates one reliable place for people to find information and connect with local opportunities, making it easier for individuals and groups to find each other, share skills and collaborate,” Kylie said.

Community Bank – Mansfield & District Branch Manager Phil Camilleri said the initiative reflects the shared commitment of local organisations to building a connected and resilient community, and builds on the previously funded “Unlock Your Organisation’s Full Potential” program delivered by the Community Bank to support community organisations across the region.

“Community Connect Mansfield will help match volunteers with local needs while creating a welcoming pathway for both new and long-term residents to engage with clubs, services and social groups,” Phil said.

“By strengthening connections, we’re supporting the long-term sustainability of our community.”

Community groups will soon be invited to create their organisation profiles, enabling them to promote their activities, reach new members and access future education, networking and funding opportunities as the project grows.

Residents and organisations are encouraged to join the Community Connect Hub and become part of the expanding local network by registering at: https://www.mace.vic.edu.au/community-connect