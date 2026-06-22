Alpine Shire community members are encouraged to have their say on local policing through the annual Victoria Police Community Sentiment Survey.

The survey operates for the duration of June and is used to inform police about the issues that matter most to their community.

Acting Inspector Nathan Ractliffe who is the Wangaratta local area commander - taking in Alpine, Wangaratta and Moira local government areas - said the information gained from the survey was critical in helping local police maintain trust and confidence with the community.

“The survey invites Victorians to tell us about their key safety concerns, how and when they want to interact with police, and where we can focus efforts to prevent and deter crime,” he said.

“Last year more than 7600 survey responses were received, and we are aiming for more community participation in 2026.”

Previous issues identified by the community through recent surveys have included safety of property and possessions, drugs and alcohol and road safety.

Act Insp Ractliffe said information from the survey gave police a better understanding of local safety concerns and strengthening people’s experiences when interacting with police.

“It enables local area commanders to better understand the most significant community safety concerns in their local areas, informs local tasking and assists in problem-solving with community partners and helps to identify and target crime trends,” he said.

People can participate in the survey via this link: https://bit.ly/4uw9KUG or scanning the QR code attached.