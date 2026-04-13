On the banks of the Kiewa River in Mt Beauty last Sunday morning a large crowd gathered together to witness a Eucalyptus Red Iron Bark tree planted to remember arborist Ben Truran, the tree being one of Ben’s favourites.

Ben’s parents and their partners came up from Rushworth and Murchison to take part.

Ben’s dad Graham said “we will make this an annual event to have the community come together to talk about Ben, we will make it around his birthday.“

Michael Whipps spoke of Ben as “a kind, generous fellow, an arborist that did not like to see a tree cut down."

"He fought hard not to see one go," Michael said.

"On a few occasions when asked why that tree was gone, he would say ‘it had view disease’.

"As a community member there were no limits on what lengths Ben would go to help someone out.

"A member of the Tawonga CFA, Ben volunteered his time and services such as putting up and dismantling the Christmas decorations in Mt Beauty.”

Ben’s mother Helen said he lived here for 18 years and "he loved this place".

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, I am overwhelmed by the welcome and community support that has been shown to us,” she said.

Rachel Whips said there will be a seat put in place in the area near the tree so people can come and reflect and have a quiet moment.

The large crowd were entertained by some funny and some scary stories they remembered of Ben.

On an occasion like this it’s heart warming to see a community come together to share memories and support each other.

I for one left feeling grateful.