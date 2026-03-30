Volunteer collectors will be hitting the streets across Alpine Shire communities this Friday to raise funds for the annual Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

This is the 50th year the Myrtleford Fire Brigade has raised funds to support sick children and their families, and appeal co-ordinator for the Myrtleford district, Geoff Dyt, is hoping they can take their total past $600,000.

"We've raised a total of $583,628.94 all up over the years, so hopefully we can push it into the $600,000 range this year," he said.

Mr Dyt said members will be out in the brigade's appliances, with sirens wailing, hitting local streets in Myrtleford from around 8.30am, and also travelling to Gapsted, Whorouly and Buffalo River.

He said while the brigade had been collecting for the appeal since the 1970s, Myrtleford and district has been supporting to appeal prior to that, with the local police sergeant and early members of the SES branch organising fundraising.

Bright, Harrietville and Porepunkah

Bright, Harrietville and Porepunkah CFA members, with support for Bright SES Unit volunteers, will also be out and about colleting for the appeal in the towns this Friday.

Ovens Valley group officer Brett Michie, who is also Bright CFA 1st lieutenant, is again helping co-ordinate appeal efforts and said all three brigades, with the SES, will be out in their vehicles and on foot from 9am collecting in their respective towns.

"Members will do as many residential streets as possible and will also be visiting caravan parks," he said.

In addition to cash donations, Lt Michie said members will also have QR codes which people can scan and donate to.

He said the brigades were hopeful of raising around $12,000 to $13,000, similar to previous years.

Mt Beauty, Tawonga

Mt Beauty and Tawonga CFA volunteers will also be collecting on Good Friday.

Mt Beauty Fire Brigade volunteers, and their trucks, will again be set-up and stationary on the Kiewa Valley Highway at the entrance to town, near the slipway, opposite AGL.

Collectors from community groups will also be in the streets and shopping area collecting, while Tawonga CFA members will also be collecting around town in the fire trucks.