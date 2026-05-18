Bright Bowls Club held its annual presentation day on Sunday 4 May.

Despite wet weather, many members attended to enjoy a barbecue lunch before moving indoors for two enjoyable games of indoor bowls, which made for a very pleasant and social afternoon. Presentations followed, along with the club’s customary high-standard afternoon tea.

Club president Ernie Vanderwert presented the season trophies.

Presentation day trophy winners were:

- Men’s Club Champion: Patrick O'Shea. Runner up: Peter Raduczic.

- Open 100-Up Winner: Peter Raduczic. Runner up: Bill Hayes.

- Open 21-Up Winner: Trevor Poyner. Runner up: Gilbert Griffith.

- Open Pairs Winners: Ernie Vanderwert and Libby Barker. Runners up: Trevor Poyner and Jerry Wilson.

- Open Drawn Pairs Winners: Patrick O’Shea and Cheryl Raduczic. Runners up: Peter Raduczic and Maureen Magill.

The Ladies Club Championship and the Five Year and Under Club Championship were not played this season due to insufficient entries.

The afternoon once again highlighted the strong friendship and community spirit which continues to make the club such an important part of the Bright community.