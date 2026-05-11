By Andrea O'Connor, principal

At St Mary’s Primary School Myrtleford, Education Week 2026 provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate what makes our school such a special place to learn, grow and belong.

With this year’s theme, 'Showcase Your School', we are proud to highlight a community grounded in faith, learning and care for others.

St Mary’s is a welcoming, Catholic school where strong relationships sit at the heart of everything we do.

We work in close partnership with families and parish to create a nurturing environment where every child is known, valued and supported to flourish.

Our small school setting allows us to provide personalised learning experiences while fostering a strong sense of connection and belonging.

Learning at St Mary’s is engaging, purposeful and evidence informed.

Our classrooms reflect high expectations, explicit teaching and a strong focus on wellbeing, ensuring students feel safe, confident and ready to learn.

From Foundation through to Year 6, students are encouraged to develop curiosity, resilience and responsibility, supported by dedicated staff who model care, professionalism and compassion each day.

Living out motto 'In Deeds, Not Words', we place a strong emphasis on wellbeing, respectful relationships and student voice.

Through our social emotional learning programs, student leadership opportunities and community initiatives, students learn what it means to live with kindness, empathy and justice.

Education Week is a time to celebrate not only our achievements, but the spirit of our school community.

At St Mary’s Myrtleford, we are proud of who we are and excited about what the future holds for our students and families.