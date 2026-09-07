Catch the Murray cod event of the year in Wangaratta

Wangaratta will host freshwater anglers from across Victoria for a day of expert insights, fishing stories and native fish conservation at the 9th annual Murray Codference on Saturday 3 October. Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) CEO Travis Dowling said the free event has become a must-attend gathering for Murray cod enthusiasts, bringing together leading fishing experts, industry innovators and passionate recreational fishers. "The Codference is all about celebrating our iconic Murray cod, sharing knowledge and helping anglers make the most of the season ahead," Mr Dowling said. “This year we have a stellar line-up of speakers, who will shine a light on Victoria’s Murray cod fisheries which continue to go from strength to strength.” The keynote speaker this year is Al McGlashan, who will deliver a presentation on Murray cod – story of an Aussie icon. Al is an internationally renowned fishing photojournalist, author and television presenter who turned his passion for the outdoors into a career spanning more than 30 years. A leading voice in recreational fishing, he has contributed to hundreds of publications worldwide, authored bestselling books, and produced acclaimed television and documentary series including Fish Forever, Big Fish Small Boats and Fishn' with Mates. Among a host of other speakers, Wangaratta-based fishing personality Robbie Alexander, presenter of the popular “RobbieFishing” YouTube channel and Wangaratta Chronicle fishing columnist will cover bait fishing for natives, while Brooke Davis from the Women in Recreational Fishing and Boating (WIRFAB) network will unpack new waters and where to begin when fishing a new waterway for the first time. Lubin Pfeiffer is back for another Murray Codference, this time discussing the habits of a successful cod fisher, while saltwater, freshwater and game angler Shea Bloom will present on fishing for Murray cod in the clear, fast-flowing waters of the Upper Murray. For people coming up from Melbourne for the Codference, Alan Bonnici from FishingMad will talk about cod in the big smoke, catching this iconic fish right in suburbia where you might not even think to look. In addition to guest speakers, VFA experts will also present on fisheries management and fishing production, Ovens River recovery efforts to bring back natives, and native fish resurgence in Victoria’s freshwater waterways. This year’s event is at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre from 8.55am until 4.30pm. Tickets are free, and lunch will be provided. To register or find out more, visit www.vfa.vic.gov.au/codference.