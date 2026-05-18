Myrtleford born and raised design student at Australian National University and photographer, Giordana Genero, featured a curated exhibition 'Mapping the Italian Heritage of Myrtleford through Immersive Exhibition Design' at the Myrtleford Memorial Hall as part of the town's La Fiera celebrations last week.

Following a successful opening night on Wednesday 13 May, the Myrtleford community and visitors alike dropped into the exhibition over the weekend to view a collection of photography, woodwork and archival materials and artefacts which explored her Italian heritage.

With 'no better time than La Fiera weekend' to put on an exhibition celebrating local Italian culture, Ms Genero said the key inspiration for the project was her mother's side of the family, who were all tobacco growers and Italian immigrants who lived in the region.

"I reached my Honours degree and I wanted to do something which had Myrtleford and it's rich Italian history as it's focus," she said.

"The exhibition focusses on three main themes: Italian businesses and life outside of tobacco, the tobacco industry (because there was such a strong presence of Italians working in that industry locally) and also focusing on the Italian culture and domestic life of the Italian immigrants."

Ms Genero said the main objective was to communicate 'what was the design for?'

"As a design student, I had to design something, for [a purpose]: you couldn't just design something because it was pretty, or a work of self-expression," she said.

"I always noticed, throughout my Bachelors degree, even if it wasn't specifically (intended), I always connected to my Italian roots.

"So for my design Honours, I said my client was the town of Myrtleford, its context is La Fiera and [I planned to hold it] during this time when it is all about Italian history and culture and a time to celebrate.

"This exhibition is really to recognise all the hard work, sacrifice and love the Italian immigrants had, to give their descendants a better life.

"I always had the dream the exhibition would be brought back to Myrtleford and here we are."

Alpine Shire Council hosted the exhibition which was open to the public, to explore the exhibition at the Myrtleford Memorial Hall via the Visitor Information Centre.