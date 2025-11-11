North East Wine Bar and Bottle Shop in Bright is a finalist in the 2025 Victorian Tourism Awards.

The business, which local couple Marion Carrabin and Julian Faelli opened in Barnard Street in March this year, is up for a prestigious state gong in the new business category.

"We're incredibly proud and honoured that our completely local, owned-operated business has been recognised at this level so soon after opening our doors," the couple said.

"We founded North East Wine with one simple goal: to celebrate and showcase the incredible wines, beers, and spirits crafted right here in North East Victoria.

"Every product we stock comes directly from local producers - from Beechworth and Rutherglen to the King Valley and the Alpine Valleys - giving visitors a true taste of our region’s creativity and quality.

"To be recognised on a state level, representing both Bright and our wider North East community, means the world to us."

As both a bar and a bottle shop, the business provides a unique experience where you can taste, enjoy, and then take home the best the region has to offer.

Julian said they currently represent more than 50 regional wineries, with new additions each week, spanning from iconic labels to small, family-run producers that are rarely found elsewhere.

"The idea for North East Wine Bar and Bottle Shop was shaped by both personal experience and a deep connection to Bright," he said.

"North East Victoria remains one of the country's most underrated wine destinations, yet it is home to a rich and diverse range of wine styles...rom the pioneering King Valley Prosecco (the first produced in Australia), to Beechworth Chardonnay now earning global acclaim, elegant cool-climate Pinot Noir from the Alpine Valleys, and bold Rutherglen Shiraz that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Barossa’s best."

Julian and Marion will attend the gala award ceremony in Melbourne on 26 November and if successful at the state level, will advance to the national awards to be held in Perth next March.