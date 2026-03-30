Rich Glen started on a sprawling property set on the banks of the Murray River in Yarrawonga generations ago, and has branched out to include around 200 farm-grown creations and a string of Victorian stores, two of which are now located in Bright.

According to creative director Ros Vodusek, the town is the jewel of Victoria’s alpine region and has been an exciting part of their journey, to bring what Rich Glen does to this special part of the world.

Customers at a Rich Glen store can expect country hospitality, old-fashioned service and an exchange which is entirely heartfelt: an experience to redefine the standard retail offering.

"We grow and harvest our own olives which we use in our products," Ms Vodusek said.

"There’s nothing hurried or rushed about that process.

"Our aim is to impart a sense of Australian farming and community to anyone who steps through the door."

Lining the shelves are Rich Glen products (some of them award-winning), gourmet foods, small-batch pantry staples, botanical homewares, curated hampers and a refined skincare collection, alongside thoughtfully selected Australian brands which share the same commitment to quality, sustainability and integrity.

Visitors can sign up to Rich Glen's mailing list and keep up to date with the latest news and offerings.

Rich Glen is open seven days at 106b Gavan Street, in Bright; 137 Belmore Street, in Yarrawonga; and 519 High Street, in Echuca.

For more information visit: www.richglenoliveoil.com.