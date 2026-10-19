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Bright turns out for triumphant Twilight Tastings

<p>FUN FOR ALL AGES: (from left) Niamh Devereux, Mina Maddings, Sapphire Kelley, Addison Dornom and Elsie Fenton enjoyed exploring all the Twilight Tastings had to offer, including the silent disco and several favourite food stalls. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>FUN FOR ALL AGES: (from left) Niamh Devereux, Mina Maddings, Sapphire Kelley, Addison Dornom and Elsie Fenton enjoyed exploring all the Twilight Tastings had to offer, including the silent disco and several favourite food stalls. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

FUN FOR ALL AGES: (from left) Niamh Devereux, Mina Maddings, Sapphire Kelley, Addison Dornom and Elsie Fenton enjoyed exploring all the Twilight Tastings had to offer, including the silent disco and several favourite food stalls. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Bright Twilight Tastings draws crowds to town centre for food, friends and festivities.
Phoebe Morgan
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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