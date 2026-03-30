Applications are open once more for the Allan J Findlay Memorial Bursary, which has been established by the Lions and Rotary clubs of Bright.

Allan, affectionately known as 'Big Al', supported many local organisations and individuals, connecting with folk of all ages and backgrounds and made a huge difference in the lives of so many.

Allan was heavily involved in youth welfare via the Bright P-12 College and the O&K Community Health Service, but his care of - and unselfish contributions to - the wellbeing of others extended far beyond his job.

"He was a genuine friend to all who had the good fortune to have encountered him until his untimely death in 2019 at the age of 63," Bright Lions Club youth chairperson, Jenni Sgambelloni said.

"In recognition of Al’s life and generous contributions to his community, his relentless efforts to support and mentor and his unwavering dedication to assist anyone in need, this bursary has been established primarily to assist young people in continuing Al’s philosophy of selfless community contribution and to assist them to fulfill their aspirations of giving back to their community.

"It is also a fitting way to remember Allan: a man of unwavering generosity."

Applications for the $2000 bursary are open to students in Years 9 to 12, who reside in the Alpine Shire - including young people who school out of the area, are home-schooled, or are no longer school-based.

The successful applicant may showcase a definitive demonstration of community involvement and will direct the bursary toward their goals and ideas including possible elements of: personal growth, benefits for the wider community and activities or experiences not usually available in the local area, which will have a positive impact on the local community overall.

Applications for 2026 will be accepted until close of business on Friday, 17 April.

Once the attached application form has been completed, emails can be sent to: jennisgam@hotmail.com or send by mail to attention: AJF Bursary, Bright Lions Club, PO Box 100, Bright, 3741.

Any further questions can be resolved either by email or by text on: 0428 501 221.

An independent selection panel is established annually to consider and evaluate applications, shortlisted applicants will be requested to attend an informal interview and all applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application.

Members of the Lions Club of Bright and the Rotary Club of Bright, as well as an independent Community member form the executive panel.