Bright photographers achieve peak peer awards in New Zealand

Bright's Alpine Light Gallery photographers and owners Mieke Boynton and Matt Palmer have returned victorious after both judging and (separately) submitting entries in this year's New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography (NZIPP) Iris Awards and Photo Show. Matt achieved one of his professional goals when he was awarded a 'Grand Master Photographer' distinction, as well as four 'Gold Awards' for this year's pieces, which contributed to his win as 'Australian Travel Photographer of the Year' and 'Overall Australian Professional Photographer of the Year'. The Grand Master distinction is a long-term achievement, gained by receiving multiple awards for pieces over many years, earning a 'point' for each win, to earn 75 points and the 'Grand Master Photographer' title, which only five Australians have been awarded to date. "Overall, this year has probably been the greatest success for me," Matt said. "This particular year, because I was going for the Grand Master of Photography, I thought if I had a little bit of luck, I could cross the line. "The work I submitted is fairly diverse, both contemporary and a variety from the archive. "I entered some 18-year-old work because I wanted this Grand Master to reflect all of my photography, not just what I had shot in more recent years. "You can try and anticipate what people might like, but it's a lot more satisfying if you submit entries you really love and if other people love it too, that's the best." Mieke said Matt is an absolute superstar and has worked so hard towards achieving his Grand Master distinction. "To achieve the overall Australian Professional Photographer of the Year as well is just absolutely sensational," she said. "People often wonder whether we’re competitive with each other, but there is literally no one in the world more excited than me he has taken out 'the big one'!" Mieke was awarded seven 'Silver Distinction' and four 'Silver' awards for her entries this year, as well as achieving the 'Landscape Photographer' division award four times in the last five years, with Matt the only other person to win it. "It's a huge achievement," Matt said. With all 22 of their prints ending up with awards, Mieke said the pair were absolutely 'over-the-moon' with the results. "I’m so thrilled my photo 'The Cathedral at Moonset' received a Silver with Distinction and was one of the portfolio of images which won me the title of Australian Landscape Photographer of the Year," she said. "The Cathedral up at Tubberlungener-Mount Buffalo is such a special place to both of us and it has long been a dream of mine to showcase our region’s world class beauty on the International stage. "We really do live in one of the most spectacular places in the whole world! "I didn't receive a 'Gold' award this year, so I was very surprised when I was named a finalist in the landscape category; and even more stunned when they read out my name at the gala dinner as the winner. "The other finalists were our good friend Chris Saunders and Julie Kenny and their work is so stunning, so I definitely didn't think it was going to be me. "I'm both amazed and humbled. "Thank you to all who have supported us along the way. "Whether you popped in and had a chat about our work, bought a calendar or a large piece of artwork for your walls: it means we can do what we love and for that, you have our eternal gratitude." Both artists acted as photography judges this year, in different categories than they submitted pieces; with three days of judging and two days presenting at the New Zealand Photo Conference. "We'd like to say a huge thank you to the overall sponsor of the Iris Awards: Canon New Zealand and the sponsors of our categories, Ilford Imaging, CRK NZ Photo and Canon New Zealand," Mieke said. "The Iris Awards couldn't happen without their generous support and we are so grateful for this annual event. "Finally, thank you so much to NZIPP: the amount of work which goes into it is absolutely insane. "From print handlers to tech support, the board and the honours committee, the panel chairs, judges and assistants: everyone just steps up. "It is a remarkable organisation and I'm so proud to be part of it!" The Alpine Light Gallery is located at 102A Gavan Street in Bright.