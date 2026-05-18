Bright P-12 College students and staff welcomed Professor Elisa Morgera, a senior fellow at Melbourne Law School, to the school last week to speak about the effects of climate change.

As the United Nations special rapporteur on Climate Change and Human Rights, Professor Morgera is an independent expert who investigates how climate change impacts people’s rights, including health, housing, food and access to water.

She also advises governments on protecting these rights and presents reports to the United Nations to help shape global policy.

As an engaging speaker, the students were very interested to hear what she had to say.

The wide variety of questions asked by students included: “What does it feel like to have such an important job?”, “What can we do to positively impact climate change?”, and “What was your career pathway to taking on your current role?”

Some students were interviewed by ABC journalist Annie Brown, who asked them questions about their time with Professor Morgera and their thoughts about climate change.

Year 5 student, Hanna Caswell, presented Professor Morgera with a ‘Welcome’ piece of art using found and recycled objects, featuring Australian fauna and flora.

“Professor Morgera was an inspiring speaker," acting principal, Mathew Gray said.

"Thanks to the Bright P-12 College Sustainability Program, our students are already engaged with the topic of climate change.

"Professor Morgera explained the connection between climate change and human rights, which prompted a raft of varied questions from our students.

"Bright P-12 College staff and students would like to thank Professor Morgera for visiting our school.

"Thank you also to Lily O’Neil and Melbourne University for helping bring this opportunity to our community.”